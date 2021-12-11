Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $146.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.