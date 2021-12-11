Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.
In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.