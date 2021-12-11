Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

