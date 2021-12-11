Carole Ho Sells 1,476 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DNLI stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.