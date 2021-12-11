Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

XSHD stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

