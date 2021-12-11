Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

