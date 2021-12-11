Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

