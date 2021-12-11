Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 226.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:TYD opened at $52.86 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.