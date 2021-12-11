Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

