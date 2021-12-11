Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $50,417.37 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Capri by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Capri by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

