Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $42,167,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.75 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.