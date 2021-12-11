Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

