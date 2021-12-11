Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 458 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

