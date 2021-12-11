Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $419,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

