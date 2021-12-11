Canopy Growth’s (WEED) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WEED has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.16.

Shares of WEED opened at C$12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.16 and a 1-year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

