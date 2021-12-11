Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CANO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CANO opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.