Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,092 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $3,074,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

CSIQ stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

