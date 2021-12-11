Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

