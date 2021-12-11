Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$274,951.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,977,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,752,776.58.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

