Canaccord Genuity Raises Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target to GBX 52

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

