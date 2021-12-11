Canaccord Genuity Raises Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 99

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 98 ($1.30) to GBX 99 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQLS stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £122.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Equals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.25.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

