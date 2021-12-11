Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

CPT opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.29. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,791 shares of company stock worth $6,600,644. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

