Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO Sells $6,045,411.19 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
