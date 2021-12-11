Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO Sells $6,045,411.19 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.