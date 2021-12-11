Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.