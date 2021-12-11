Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 234.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.