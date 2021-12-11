Calamos Advisors LLC Has $167.05 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $167,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

