Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $89,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.