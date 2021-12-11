Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 133,286 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,286 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $81,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

