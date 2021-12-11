Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,032 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.