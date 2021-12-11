Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

