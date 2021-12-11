C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCCC. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

