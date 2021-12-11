Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Down 1%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 565 ($7.49) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.55). Approximately 236,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 601,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 538.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

