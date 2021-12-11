Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0003

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $57.60 million and $42,924.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00402476 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.