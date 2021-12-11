Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

