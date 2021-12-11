Bunicorn Trading Down 21.2% This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $1.88 million and $186,108.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.97 or 0.08245722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,360.43 or 1.00268838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.