Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $98.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

