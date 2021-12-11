BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Raised to 240.00 at Societe Generale

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from 235.00 to 240.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTGOF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. HSBC cut BT Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.