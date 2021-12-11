BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -317.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

