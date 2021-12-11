Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.43

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.43 and traded as high as C$73.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$73.18, with a volume of 144,377 shares.

BIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.26.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

