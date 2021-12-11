Brokers Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

