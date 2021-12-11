Brokers Set Expectations for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fast Retailing in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

