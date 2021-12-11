Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCAF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

