Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) PT at $2.75

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

