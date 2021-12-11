Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$12.38

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.93. 975,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,572. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

