Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $68.00

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

EVRG stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. Evergy has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 220,710 shares of company stock worth $14,137,865. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

