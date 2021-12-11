Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $53.00

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 135,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.