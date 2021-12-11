Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) PT at $183.67

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $267.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

