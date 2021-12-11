Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $7.05

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 651,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

