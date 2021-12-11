Brokerages Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.01). Schrödinger reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 745,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,918. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

