Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.64. 1,418,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,636. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.