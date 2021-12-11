Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.64. 1,418,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,636. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.