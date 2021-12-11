Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $96.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.