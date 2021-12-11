Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $96.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

